Top Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Srinagar: A top Jaish-e- Mohammad (JeM) militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama District of Jammu and Kashmir.

An encounter started last night based on information about the presence of two terrorists at Samboora village in Pulwama district. Army, police and CRPF launched a joint operation and in the ensuing encounter, a Jaish terrorist was killed.

The slain terrorist has been identified as Noor Mohammad Tantray aka Noora Trali, a resident Tral in Pulwama district. 47-year-old Noora had joined the group in July this year and was involved in an attack on the BSF camp near Srinagar airport in October.

