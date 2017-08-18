The top 3 Tennis Players without a Grand Slam win

There are however many who though being super players somehow have not had a breakthrough as a Grand Slam Champion.

I bring to you the top 3 players who have won the maximum number of matches on the ATP circuit but have not won a Grand Slam title.

Eddie Dibbs

At Number 3 is is a tiny (5 feet 7 inches tall) right handed American Eddie Dibbs. Born in Brooklyn, York on 23rd of February 1951 Dibbs shifted to Miami where he learnt his tennis skills on slow clay courts. Eddie has won as many as 586 matches on the ATP tour and is at Number 28 on the all time list of matches won, which has Jimmy Connors at the top with 1256.

When one sees illustrious names like Mats Wilander, Jim Courier, Vitas Gerulaitis and Andres Gomez behind him, then one can see how big a number 586 is. In fact, Dibbs has reached only the semi finals levels at the Grand Slams and for someone who has reached semi finals he is the all time record holder as regards wins on the tour. Both his semi finals were at the French Open. As the 10th seed Dibbs lost to Guillermo Vilas in the 1975 semifinals while in 1976 he lost to eventual champion Adriano Panetta who had defeated defending champion Borg in the QF.

Dibbs reached a career high of world number 5. He also reached the QF of the US Open 3 times. He won as many as 22 titles and was runners up 20 times. For around 5 years from 1976 to 1980 he was consistently in world top 10. Presently Dibbs is settled in Florida and is the owner of a couple of racehorses. He had also tried to be a jockey as well after his tennis days were over.

Brian Gottfried

Coincidentally, like Dibbs, Brian too is settled in Florida. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, Brian was a junior U-18 USA champion who went on to win 25 ATP titles and reached a highest world ranking of 3. He also reached 26 other finals only to be runners-up and he has won as many as 680 ATP matches and is a high No.15 on the list. Even Andy Murray, Andy Roddick, Lleyton Hewitt, Goran ivanisevic, Bjorn Borg and Yevgeny Kafelnikov are behind Gottfried as regards number of matches won.

However, at Grand Slam level, Gottfried reached only one final at the French Open in 1977 where Vilas played a magical game to win 6-0, 6-3, 6-0. He also reached a semifinal at Wimbledon in 1980 where he stretched Bjorn Borg to 4 sets before Borg beat Mcenroe in the final in one of the best matches of all time.

Despite his poor Grand Slam record, Gottfried was one of the respected opponents on the tennis court. His work ethic was amazingly consistent and Arthur Ashe is on record that Gottfried missed practice only one day- on the day of his marriage, only to practice double the time the next day.

David Ferrer

Gottfried held this dubious record for as many as 32 years before David Ferrer broke it. As on date Ferrer is 12th on the List with 714 wins which is 1 win more than Boris Becker. The only 3 current players ahead of Ferrer are Federer, Rafa and Djokovic with 1115, 854 and 783 wins respectively.

Born in Xabia, Alicante, Spain, Ferrer is widely accepted as probably the best player not to win a Grand Slam. In his young days he admired Sergi Bruguera. Ferrer reached a highest ranking of 3 in 2013. His longevity can be noted from the fact that he reached the top 5 in the world way back in 2007. He has won 27 Titles and has also reached the finals on 25 more occasions.

Roger Federer who has a 17-0 career record against Ferrer considers him to have the best return of serve ever in history. Ferrer has a better head to head record versus other top players as compared to his Nil wins vs Federer. He has defeated Nadal 6 times though he lost 18 times as well. He and Wawrinka have split their 14 matches 7-7, while he and Berdych have also split their 16 matches 8-8. Ferrer has a 5-16 record versus Novak and a 6-14 record versus Andy murray.

At the Grand Slams, Ferrer has done well at all the 4 tournaments. At the french Open in 2013, he reached the finals without losing a set, only to lose in straight sets to the great Rafa Nadal. At the Australian Open, he reached the semi finals in 2011 where he lost to Andy Murray. The previous match, in the QF he had defeated Rafa Nadal in 3 sets in one of the greatest upsets of that year. In 2013 too he reached the Australian Open semi finals only to lose to Djokovic.

At the US Open too, ferrer reached 2 Semi Finals. In 2007 and also in 2012 he lost to Djokovic who seems to have been a nemesis for him at the Majors. At Wimbledon, Ferrer reached 2 quarter finals in 2012 and 2013 where Murray and Del Potro got the better of him.

At 35 Ferrer is unlikely to win a Grand Slam title but the Spaniard will always be remembered for his tenacity, agility, fitness and dogged determination.