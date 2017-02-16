Headlines

TN Governor invites Palanisamy to form govt

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Palanisamy

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao has invited Sasikala loyalist Palanisamy to form government. The AIADMK legislature party leader will be sworn in as CM at 4:30 pm on Thursday.

The Governor has given Palanisamy 15 days to seek a vote of confidence in the State Assembly. Governor Rao met him along with 4 MLAs, all of who have been staying in the Golden Bay resort, at 11:30 am on Thursday at Raj Bhavan while O Panneerselvam also met Rao. But with the Sasikala loyalist claiming support of 124 members and OPS not having the numbers, the former will form government.

Notably, AIADMK general secretary Sasikala had appointed E Palanisamy as the legislature party leader on Wednesday before surrender in Bangalore in the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case by the Supreme Court.

