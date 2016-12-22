PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

TN Chief Secretary Rama Mohana removed after IT raid

Chennai:  A day after Income Tax (IT) officials raided the house of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao as well as his office and other premises in connection with his alleged link with businessman J Sekhar Reddy, he was today removed from the post.

Additional chief secretary Girija Vaidyananthan, who has been working as commissioner of land administration, was on Thursday appointed new chief secretary of Tamil Nadu.

During the Thursday raid, the IT officials reportedly recovered Rs 30 lakh cash in new notes and 5 kgs of gold besides getting disclosure about Rs 5 crore of unaccounted income. Rs 96 crore in Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes was also seized.

Notably, the IT raid on the bureaucrat’s house came up in connection with a case related to the biggest cash haul of new notes post demonetisation after the department raided some sand mining operators of the state.

