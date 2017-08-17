TMC sweeps all 7 Civic Corporations in West Bengal

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday won all seven Civic Body elections in West Bengal. It was a big win for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who won a perfect 7 on 7 and even grabbed the by elections that were held on two wards in Champdani Municipality (ward 12) and Jhargram Municipality (ward 7). The Bharatiya Janata Party and Left were second in some corporations while the TMC won all wards in Cooper’s Camp Notified Authority.
Voting was held for Panskura and Haldia Municipalities in East Midnapore district, Nalhati Municipality in Birbhum, Buniadpur Municipality in South Dinajpur, Dhupguri Municipality in Jalpaiguri, Durgapur Municipal Corporation in Burdwan West and Cooper’s Camp Notified Authority in Nadia districts on Sunday. Voting also took place in the by-elections for two wards – Champdani Municipality (ward 12) and Jhargram Municipality (ward 7).
The biggest wins came for the Trinamool Congress in Cooper’s Camp and Haldia where the party made a clean sweep wining on all 12 and 29 wards respectively. The Cooper’s Camp election was won by the Congress in 2012. This year, the Congress failed to get even a single seat in a major setback. The bigger setback came for the Left in Haldia as the CPM as well as CPI failed to open accounts. Haldia Municipality has been a Left stronghold for a long time. However, the TMC managed to win all 29 wards here this year. Last election, the Haldia Municipality had 26 wards, which have been increased to 29 this year.
The 43-ward Durgapur Municipal Corporation, too, was a clean sweep for the TMC. The BJP, Left or Congress could not open their accounts here too.