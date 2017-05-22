TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay leaves for Kolkata

Bhubaneswar: Trinamool Congress Parliamentarian Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who was granted bail by the Orissa High Court on Friday, left for Kolkata yesterday after he was discharged from a private hospital here.

After completion of formalities, he was discharged from a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where he was undergoing treatment while in judicial custody. He was then taken to the airport in an ambulance.

Sudip was seen dressed in a hospital gown when he left for airport escorted by a police van.

While Bandyopadhyay claims he is innocent and it would be proved in time that he was not involved in the multi-crore ponzi scam, his wife Nayana said they would never forget the love and affection they got from the people of Odisha. The Orissa High Court gave bail to Bandyopadhyay on May 19.