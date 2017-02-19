Headlines

Tirupati temple ticket price may go up

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Tirupati

Tirumala: Call it the effect of demonetisation now devotees visiting the famed Tirupati temple to offer prayers to Lord Balaji would require shelling out more money.

As per sources, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the temple, is planning to raise ticket prices after a dip in daily income has been noticed since November.

The daily income was about Rs 5 crore. After demonetisation it seems that daily income has been fall up about Rs 2 crore.

TTD tickets range from Rs 50 to Rs 5,000. Most devotees buy special darshan tickets for Rs 300. At least 2,000 devotees go for VIP darshan every day, shelling out Rs 500.

