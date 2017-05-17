Tirupati temple’s computers hacked by ransomware

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam’s (TTD) computer systems became a prey to the “WannaCry ransomware,” with almost 10 computers used in administrative functions getting affected.

As a precautionary measure officials have stopped using the services of another 20 systems

TTD’s new executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal on Wednesday announced that some of their systems were impacted.

“But all of the affected computers are for administrative purpose. The systems which are meant for ticket sales and other devotee related services continue to remain insulated from the effects of the ransomware” he said. There is no interruption of services to devotees, he added.

However, the TTD Information Technology wing in coordination with the Tata Consultancy Services is currently working on the situation.

Officials have confirmed that the impacted computers were using old operating systems.