This time woman farmer attempts suicide over crop damage in Odisha

Soro: A woman farmer allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison at Gujadiha village under Singhakhunta panchayat in Balasore district on Thursday night.

The farmer has been identified as Saraswati Patra, wife of Surendra Patra.

Family members of the woman farmer informed that Saraswati was under mental stress for last couple of days due to crop damage caused by pest attack. She was also worried over the repaying of a loan of Rs 30,000 which she had borrowed from village money lenders to cultivate paddy on 3 acres of land. She consumed poison late in the night yesterday while her husband was out of home in some work.

Saraswati was rushed to Soro Community Health Centre (CHC) by her family members, following the suicide attempt and was later shifted to SCB Medical in Cuttack, due to deteriorating condition.

Notably, on Tuesday Brunda Sahu, farmer from Bargarh killed self by consuming poison after setting his paddy crop on fire due to pest attack. Bargarh district collector is expected to submit a report on the incident to the government, today.

