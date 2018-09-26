Tigress Sundari to be relocated into deep forest; ops underway

Angul: An operation, in order to capture tigress Sundari and release it into the deep forest is scheduled to begin on Wednesday night in Satkosia Tiger Reserve in Angul district, officials said today. Reportedly, four teams have reached the area to track the movement of the royal Bengal tigress.

Officials and experts from Odisha Forest department, Satkosia Tiger Reserve, and National Tiger Conservation Authority have swung into action to track down Sundari and plan her relocation.

The speculations to relocate tigress Sundari to Bandhavgarh National Park have been washed away after the forest officials clarified that the current operation only aims to drive Sundari deep into the forest and away from human habitation.

According to sources, the process is underway by the forest department to trap the big cat. Various ways like use of tranquilizers, placing cages and traps, might be opted by the forest officials to relocate the Royal Bengal tigress into the deep forest.

Earlier, citing the rising controversies over Royal Bengal tigress Sundari, the Odisha government on September 21, transferred Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary divisional forest officer (DFO) SMT Rehman.

It may be mentioned here that, tigress Sundari went on a hunting spree and killed as many as five cattle at Bipradi village near Athmallik Forest range border in Angul district. Before that, the Royal Bengal tigress had allegedly mauled a woman at Hatibari village near Satkosia Tiger Reserve in the district on September 12.

The two-year-old Royal Bengal tigress Sundari brought from Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh was released into the forest at the Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary in Angul district on August 17.