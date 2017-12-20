Tigress dies in Nandankanan zoo

Bhubaneswar: A royal Bengal tigress named ‘Rebati’ in the Nandankanan Zoological Park here died of age related ailments today.

“The tigress was suffering from prolonged illness since last two months due to age related ailments and had been admitted to the ICU of zoo hospital for last 20 days. She succumbed to her illness early this morning”, said a zoo official.

Rebati had stopped consuming food as she was suffering from malfunction of digestive system and loss of appetite for last few days. The 18-year-old animal was treated with vitamins and liver tonics, but she could not survive, the official added.

The number of tigers in Nandankanan zoo has come down to 24 comprising of 16 normal coloured and 8 white tigers, out of which 12 are females.

Notably, Rebati was born to Rohit and Shailaza in 1999.