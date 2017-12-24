Headlines

Tighten security during Christmas, New Year: Centre asks to States

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Christmas

New Delhi: The Centre has asked all states to tighten security and take all possible steps to ensure peace ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

In an advisory sent country-wide, the Home Ministry said a large gathering of people are expected in public places while celebrating Christmas and New Year.

The home ministry has asked all states to maintain utmost vigil to prevent any untoward incident.

The state administrations have been advised to take appropriate measures to ensure peaceful celebrations, including effective crowd control and maintenance of law and order.

The ministry also asked the state governments to deploy adequate forces in malls, religious places, markets, airports, railway stations, bus terminus so that any attempt to disturb peace could be foiled.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Team India Team India
3.9K
Headlines

See Pics: Team India reaches Bhubaneswar
T20 T20
1.4K
Headlines

IND vs SL, 1st T20I: India bowl out Lanka for 87, register biggest T20I win
Odisha Odisha
1.3K
Headlines

Odisha employees to get death, retirement gratuity

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top