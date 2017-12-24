Tighten security during Christmas, New Year: Centre asks to States

New Delhi: The Centre has asked all states to tighten security and take all possible steps to ensure peace ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

In an advisory sent country-wide, the Home Ministry said a large gathering of people are expected in public places while celebrating Christmas and New Year.

The home ministry has asked all states to maintain utmost vigil to prevent any untoward incident.

The state administrations have been advised to take appropriate measures to ensure peaceful celebrations, including effective crowd control and maintenance of law and order.

The ministry also asked the state governments to deploy adequate forces in malls, religious places, markets, airports, railway stations, bus terminus so that any attempt to disturb peace could be foiled.