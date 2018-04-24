Tight security in Jodhpur ahead of verdict in rape case involving self-styled Godman Asaram Bapu

Jodhpur: Security has been tightened and prohibitory orders issued in the Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana city ahead of the trial court verdict in the rape case against self-styled godman Asaram on Wednesday.

As per the directions of the Rajasthan High Court, the trial court will deliver its verdict in the case in Jodhpur Central Jail premises. Apprehending a threat to law and order from followers of Asaram, the police have imposed prohibitory orders.

“We have made all arrangements for the judgement day. Magistrate along with court staff, Asaram and co-accused along with the defence and prosecution counsels will remain present in the courtroom in jail premises,” DIG said. Final arguments in the case had been completed by the special court for SC/ST cases on April 7 and the court had kept the order reserved to be pronounced on April 25.

According to reports, Asaram was arrested on the complaint filed by a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur of Uttar Pradesh, who was studying at the godman’s ashram at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. The victim had alleged that Asaram had called her to his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of August 15, 2013. Asaram was arrested from Indore and brought to Jodhpur on 1 September 2013. He is under judicial custody since September 2, 2013.

“We have imposed section 144 of CrPC in the city from April 21 and would remain effective till April 30. Besides this, we have been keeping a sharp eye on ashrams of Asaram in the city and checking all hotels and guest houses as well as the bus and railway station,” DCP said.