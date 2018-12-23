Tight security for PM Modi’s Odisha visit

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State on Monday, the Commissionerate Police has put in place adequate security arrangements.

IG, Central Range, Soumendra Priyadarshi informed the media that a total of 45 platoons of the armed police force would be deployed during PM’s visit.

Senior police officials informed that four SPs, 30 DSPs, and 10 additional SP rank officers along with 50 inspectors and 100 officers will be deployed as part of the security arrangements.

A review of the security arrangements has also been conducted at places where Modi will visit during his stay here. A team of Special Protection Group (SPG), will be in-charge for providing security to the Prime Minister.

People will not be allowed to carry water pouches and water bottles to the public meetings. Five places have been identified for parking of vehicles. Special Forces and quick action teams will also be deployed at the venues.

The PM will arrive at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) at around 1.05 pm. He will board a helicopter from BPIA and will land at Arugul in Jatni where he is scheduled to inaugurate the new campus of IIT-Bhubaneswar.

Modi will board the chopper from Arugul to land at Khurda to attend a public meeting at NISER (National Institute of Science Education and Research) stadium at 2.30 pm.

He is scheduled to lay the foundation stones of several projects and dedicate other projects through video conferencing.

Modi will leave for New Delhi at 4 pm.