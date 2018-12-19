Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 to release on March 6, 2020

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala’s franchise Baaghi is all set to return with its third installment on March 6, 2020.

The makers had earlier made the announcement of the film during the release of Baaghi 2. But now, the official release date of the film has come out with a poster of Tiger Shroff.

Tiger took to Twitter and captioned the post as “And round 3 is on! #SajidNadiadwa ‘s #Baaghi3 will be out on 6th March 2020. This one’s for you Baaghians. 😊🙏 @khan_ahmedasas @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies @Wala”. The first two instalments of the film ruled the box office with amazing response and fans are excited about the third series.

