Tiger Shroff buys 8-bedroom house worth crores

Pragativadi News Service
Tiger Shroff

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff has acquired a posh eight-bedroom house in upscale Khar, according to reports.

John Abraham’s brother Alan is decorating the house and he is expected to move in next year. A Mumbai Mirror report the deal for the house was finalized earlier this month after it met Tiger’s all requirements.

On the work front, after huge success of Baaghi 2, the actor is now shooting for Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 with Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria.

The film is being directed by Punit Malhotra. He is all set to work on a new project with Hrithik Roshan and will also shoot for the next iteration of Baaghi franchise.

 

