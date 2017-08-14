Tiger revival programme in Satkosia soon

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to revive the large cat population in Satkosia, tiger supplementation in the habitat is proposed to be carried out soon, the State Government informed the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Well-placed sources said the Forest Department is planning the first release of tigers in the ratio of 1:2 (male:female) in the first quarter of next year. A second release will be conducted later in the year with a pair of male and female.

The national agency was apprised of the plans drawn up by the State Government which is planning to re-introduce tigers in Satkosia which is low-density tiger reserve. It just has two large cats.

A team of forest officials will visit Sariska and Panna National Parks to extract information on the programme that was a big success. The forest department will move National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) soon seeking permission, he added.

Satkosia has been chosen on a pilot basis as food will not be major problem for the big cats due to presence of large numbers of animals of different species.

The programme aims at enhancing tiger population in the state and maintaining balance of the ecosystem for a sustainable environment.