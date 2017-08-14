PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Tiger revival programme in Satkosia soon

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Satkosia

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to revive the large cat population in Satkosia, tiger supplementation in the habitat is proposed to be carried out soon, the State Government informed the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Well-placed sources said the Forest Department is planning the first release of tigers in the ratio of 1:2 (male:female) in the first quarter of next year. A second release will be conducted later in the year with a pair of male and female.

The national agency was apprised of the plans drawn up by the State Government which is planning to re-introduce tigers in Satkosia which is low-density tiger reserve. It just has two large cats.

A team of forest officials will visit Sariska and Panna National Parks to extract information on the programme that was a big success. The forest department will move National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) soon seeking permission, he added.

Satkosia has been chosen on a pilot basis as food will not be major problem for the big cats due to presence of large numbers of animals of different species.

The programme aims at enhancing tiger population in the state and maintaining balance of the ecosystem for a sustainable environment.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

7th Pay 7th Pay
2.0K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: No hike on minimum pay, allowances for employees
BMC BMC
1.4K
Twin City

BMC conducts raid on various Hotels and Restaurants in Bhubaneswar, seized stale foods
Pal Heights Pal Heights
1.2K
Twin City

Fire Mishap at Pal Heights owner’s house: Cops seize CCTV hard disk
trains trains
1.1K
Twin City

Rescheduled trains, changed routes for modernization work at Cuttack Railway station
transferred transferred
1.0K
Headlines

PF account to be automatically transferred on job switch
To Top