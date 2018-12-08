Tiger Mahavir died after falling into poachers’ trap: Report

Bhubaneswar: In a strange twist into the death of Royal Bengal Tiger Mahavir, the preliminary investigation by a two-member Central team attributed the death to a snare laid by poachers.

The latest report submitted by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Wildlife Institute of India (WII) contradicts the previous report that suggested that the big cat died of multiple organ failure.

The previous report also mentioned that the Bengal tiger had eaten a porcupine and 8 to 10 quills were found in its stomach during the postmortem.

However, the latest report submitted by NTCA IG (Forest) Amit Mallick and senior scientist K Ramesh of the WII to NTCA Director General Anup Nayak revealed that Mahavir sustained the grievous wound on its neck while trying to escape a snare or other trap laid by poachers to catch wild boars.

The report further stated that the tiger died due to multi-organ failure as the wound got infected and became sepsis.

Notably, Royal Bengal Tiger Mahavir, which was translocated from the Kanha Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh, was found dead in the core area of Satkosia Tiger Reserve in Angul district on November 14.