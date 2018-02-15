Tiger count in Odisha from tomorrow: More cameras, app to trap

Bhubaneswar: The week-long annual tiger count in Odisha will kick-start across 40 forest divisions of the State from tomorrow.

Majority of the camera traps would be installed in Similipal and Satkosia, the two notified tiger reserves of the State. Besides, the Wildlife Wing will also mount traps in tiger corridors located close to the tiger reserves.

The Wildlife Wing has planned to mount over 700 cameras for advanced phase of the enumeration which is conducted in four phases.

“This time, the number of camera traps has been augmented. While we will install the cameras in the corridors, we can also move the cameras from one place to another if adequate movement and signs are recorded,” a senior forest official said.

As many as 110 cameras are planned to be installed in Satkosia Tiger Reserve alone. Similipal will have the majority of it. In divisions adjoining Satkosia, like Athagarh and Athamallik, cameras would be mounted. Same will be done for Anandpur and Hadagarh which close to Similipal.

The State government is hopeful that there will be a rise in the number of tigers given the evidence regarding presence of big cats found in Chahala near Similipal.