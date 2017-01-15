Tickets for all 852 zilla parishad done, says Congress

Bhubaneswar: The State Congress has completed its round of panchayat poll ticket distribution. Speaking to newsmen the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Prasad Harichandan said the party has completed candidate selection for all the 852 zilla parishad zones.

Speaking on the star campaigning of other parties, the leader said, the party does not need that, “We have our candidates who will be their own campaigners,”

Prasad said that the party has selected candidates based on merit, personality and popularity.

“Since other parties do not have enough campaigners they are trying to bring ministers, leaders from other states. But neither they are here before the election nor will be after the polls” Prasad said.

Sources from the party said it is going to submit the list of the selected candidates to the State Election Commission on Monday.