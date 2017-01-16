Headlines

Ticket selling at Barabati stadium begins: People queued up since mid-night

Pragativadi News Service
ticket selling starts

Cuttack: The ticket selling and the issuing of entry pass for the  India versus England ODI match scheduled on January 19 has started today (Monday) with huge crowd thronged at the gate of the Barabati stadium here in the millennium city. Ticket booking process has already been started from 9 am in the morning.

Long lines of the cricket loving fans was seen to start from the midnight of Sunday itself to buy tickets and entry passes for the upcoming cricket match in the stadium.

At about three counters are set up by the stadium authorities for the sale and issuance of the tickets for the match. To maintain law and order situation, the stadium authorizes along with the district administration has put up barricades and huge platoons of police has also been deployed.

As per the norms of the Odisha Cricket Association, one person would be allowed to purchase maximum upto two tickets. Earlier, supporting the cashless transaction move by the government, OCA has already its online sale of tickets. As many as 8109 online tickets were booked through online.

  • The various rates of the ticket for the scheduled match has been set as ;
  • Tickets of gallery number 1 and 3   – Rs.600
  • Tickets of gallery number 2 and 4  – Rs 500
  • Tickets for galley number 6 and 7   –  Rs 400
  • Tickets for gallery number 5            – Rs 200
  • Tickets for Special Enclosure          – Rs 3000
  • Tickets for New Pavilion                  –  Rs 5000
  • Tickets for Corporate Box                – Rs 8000
  • Tickets for A/c Box(Gallery-4)       – Rs 5000
