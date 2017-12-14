Ticket sale for India-Sri Lanka T20 at Barabati begins

Cuttack: Ticket selling for India-Sri Lanka T20 match scheduled for December 20 at Barabati stadium began today.

As many as 10,362 tickets will be sold to Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) affiliated clubs and institutions today and tomorrow. The tickets will be sold at OCA conference hall between 10 AM and 6 PM, OCA working committee chairman Dhiren Palai said.

Similarly, the OCA authorities will sell 22,041 tickets to the public on December 16 and 17 at three counters of the stadium. A single person can buy maximum of two tickets from 9 AM to 5 PM, he added.

A spectator has to pay Rs 600 for gallery no 1 and 3, Rs 500 for gallery no 2 and 4, Rs 400 for gallery no 6 and 7.

Similarly, the price of tickets for special enclosures has been fixed at Rs 3,000 while a ticket in the corporate gallery would cost Rs 8,000.

Likewise, a ticket in the AC box in gallery 4 and New Pavilion would cost Rs 5,000.

Similarly, who have booked their online tickets at www.get2thegames.com , can get the hard copies of their tickets at a counter near Cambridge School here between December 18 and 20. All total 9,130 tickets were sold online for two days on November 20 and 21.

The stadium gates will be opened for spectators from 3 pm on the match day. One person is allowed to purchase only two tickets. CCTV cameras will watch all activities at the counter during sale of tickets.