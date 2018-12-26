Ticket darshan system, new Abadha rates from New Year: SJTA chief

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief Pradipta Mohapatra today informed that the ticket darshan system and new Abadha rates in Srimandir will be implemented from the New Year.

As per the new rules, ticket system for darshan of the Trinity from Bhitar Katha at Srimandir will be introduced from 2019 after the managing committee meeting.

The ticket darshan system, a variant of ‘Parimanik Darshan’, is approved under the Record of Rights of the temple. The system will soon be rolled out as the blueprint is almost ready, Mohapatra informed.

Speaking to media persons, Mohapatra said, “While the prices of the tickets are being considered, the shares of the rate that will be allotted to servitors and the savings from ticket earnings are also being discussed.”

Similarly, a fixed rate chart for ‘Mahaprasad’ (Abadha) will also be launched from 2019. The rate chart will also feature the size and the exact picture of the earthern vessel (Kodua) in which the ‘Mahaprasad’ will be served. The temple administration has decided to introduce the size labelling system through which vessels will be categorised according to their sizes, the SJTA chief further said.

Mohapatra also stated that the exact rate and the dates of the introduction of the new systems are yet to be decided. The decision will be taken after an official meeting with the Suar bodies.

The rate chart will be put up at the Ananda Bazar and the rates of the tickets will be announced very soon, Mohapatra said.