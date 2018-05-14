Thunderstorms, lightning wreaked havoc in 4 states, kill 41

New Delhi: At least 41 people were killed and many injured as Dust storms and thunderstorms wreaked havoc in the National Capital, Uttar Pradesh, west Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh bore the brunt of a thunderstorm and hail that left at least 18 people dead, while 12 people including four children were killed in West Bengal, nine in Andhra Pradesh, and two in Delhi, officials said.

Several places in north India including Delhi, high-velocity winds uprooted trees and affected road, rail and air services.

According to the India Meteorological Department, thunderstorms also occurred at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Maharashtara, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu today.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Saddened by the loss of lives due to storms in some parts of the country. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

On May 2, a thunderstorm killed 134 people across northern India, with hundreds more reported injured.

Strong winds swept through Haryana as the weather changed suddenly and light rain lashed several areas, a meteorological department official said in Chandigarh. Several parts of Punjab also got light rain.

The IMD predicted that the hill states of Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are likely to get thunderstorms on Monday, while parts of Rajasthan might see a dust storm. The subsequent effect on the plains of northern India is also predicted.