Thunderstorm warning issued for three districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre today issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for three districts in the State till 8.30 pm.

As per the latest bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind is likely to hit at least three districts on Thursday.

The districts likely to be affected are Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur, the IMD said in its bulletin.

Latest doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind speed reaching 50 to 60 kmph likely to occur over the districts today, the bulletin said.

People are advised not to venture out during this period.