Thunderstorm warning issued for seven districts of Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre today issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for seven districts in the State.

As per the latest bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind is likely to hit at least seven districts on Sunday till 8.30 pm.

The districts likely to be affected are Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Rayagada districts the IMD said in its bulletin.

Latest doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind speed reaching 50 to 60 kmph likely to occur over the districts today till 8.30 pm, the bulletin said.

People are advised not to venture out during this period.

