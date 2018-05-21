Thunderstorm warning issued for five districts in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here today issued Nor’westers and lightning warning for five districts in the state.

As per the latest bulletin, heavy wind gusting from 50-60 kmph is likely to hit at least five districts on Monday till 4.30 pm. The districts likely to be affected are Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Bolangir, Kalahandi and Kandhamal, the IMD said in its bulletin.

The officials of the meteorological centre advised the residents in the districts not to venture out during the adverse weather condition and take shelter in safe places.