Headlines

Thunderstorm warning issued for five districts in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
thunderstorm warning

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here today issued Nor’westers and lightning warning for five districts in the state.

As per the latest bulletin, heavy wind gusting from 50-60 kmph is likely to hit at least five districts on Monday till 4.30 pm. The districts likely to be affected are Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Bolangir, Kalahandi and Kandhamal, the IMD said in its bulletin.

The officials of the meteorological centre advised the residents in the districts not to venture out during the adverse weather condition and take shelter in safe places.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Papu Pom Pom Papu Pom Pom
3.1K
Headlines

Papu Pom Pom critical, likely to be air-lifted to Delhi AIIMS
lovebirds commit suicide lovebirds commit suicide
2.9K
Headlines

Rejected by families, lovebirds commit suicide
Karnataka_Election Karnataka_Election
963
Headlines

Final election results of Karnataka Election 2018
To Top