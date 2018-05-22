Thunderstorm warning issued for 8 dists in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here today issued Nor’westers rain and lightning warning for five districts in the state.

As per the latest bulletin, heavy wind gusting from 50-60 kmph is likely to hit at least eight districts. The districts likely to be affected are Rayagada, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Kandhamal, Angul, Koraput, Ganjam and Gajapati, the IMD said in its bulletin. The Met officials advised the people of these districts to be alert till 5.30pm.

The officials of the meteorological centre advised the residents in the districts not to venture out during the adverse weather condition and take shelter in safe places.