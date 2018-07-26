Headlines

Thunderstorm, lightning alert issued for nine districts in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Lightning

Bhubaneswar: The regional meteorological centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for nine districts in the state.

In a bulletin issued in this regard, latest Doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and spells of rain are likely to occur over Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Nuapada and Bargarh districts by 12:45 pm today.

The bulletin further advised the people in these districts either to stay indoors or shift to safer locations.

