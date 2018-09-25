Thunderstorm, lightning alert for 16 Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here today issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for 16 districts of Odisha till 3.30 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Khurda, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sonepur, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Boudh and Bolangir districts.

“Latest Doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate rainfall is likely to occur over these districts till 3.30 pm today,” a statement of the Met office said.

The weatherman cautioned people in these districts to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.