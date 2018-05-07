Thunderstorm alert issued for seven districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre today issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for seven districts in the State.

As per the latest bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind is likely to hit at least three districts- Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Angul on Monday till 12.30 pm and other four districts- Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Kendrapara till 1.00 pm.

Latest doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind speed reaching 50 to 60 kmph likely to occur over the districts today, the bulletin said.

People are advised not to venture out during this period.