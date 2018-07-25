Thunderstorm alert issued for 11 districts in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar today issued thunderstorm warning for 11 districts of Odisha.

The districts which are likely to be affected are Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Bargarh.

“Latest doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and spells of rain likely to occur over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Bargarh between 2.30 pm and 6.30 pm today,” the Meteorological Centre said.