Headlines

Thunderstorm alert issued for 11 districts in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
thunderstorm

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar today issued thunderstorm warning for 11 districts of Odisha.

The districts which are likely to be affected are Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Bargarh.

“Latest doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and spells of rain likely to occur over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Bargarh between 2.30 pm and 6.30 pm today,” the Meteorological Centre said.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

central bureau of investigation central bureau of investigation
1.4K
Headlines

CBI files chargesheet against Samruddha Jeevan directors in Rs 3.4 Cr ponzi scam
Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
1.4K
Headlines

Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
gang-rape by 40 men gang-rape by 40 men
1.0K
Headlines

Chandigarh woman alleges gang-rape by 40 men in Haryana’s Panchkula; two arrested
To Top