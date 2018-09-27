Thugs of Hindostan trailer launched

Mumbai: After a week of the release of the looks of film’s principal cast, Aamir Khan on Thursday shared the trailer of the forthcoming epic action-adventure flick Thugs of Hindostan. The trailer launch of Yash Raj Films’ most ambitious film also coincides with Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary today.

Aamir Khan took to Twitter and shared the trailer. He wrote- “Here come the Thugs! Its a big day for all of us. Missing Yash ji. Wish he was here with us. I hope that TOH will make your Diwali a fun and enjoyable ride!.”

The film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ronit Roy, is slated to release on November 8.

Thugs of Hindostan, the medieval drama, is based on Philip Meadow Taylor’s 1983 novel Confessions of a Thug. The story revolves around a fictional anti-hero protagonist, Ameer Ali, and narrates all about the practices of Thugs.

The trailer introduces rebels from the East India Company era — Azaad, played by Amitabh Bachchan, and his offsider Zafira, Aamir Khan- a thug named Firangi, and Katrina as Suraiyya.

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has shared the Telugu Thugs of Hindostan trailer on his Twitter account. He wrote, “Privileged to release the Telugu Trailer of #ThugsOfHindosthan. What a treat it is to watch @SrBachchan ji & @aamir_khan ji together on screen. Wishing the team a huge success 🙂 @yrf @TOHTheFilm #KatrinaKaif @fattysanashaikh.”

