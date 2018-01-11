Thuamul Rampur in Odisha witnesses snowfall

Bhawanipatna: Normal life has been affected due to prevailing intense cold wave conditions in several parts of Odisha for the past few days.

Thuamul Rampur block in Kalahandi district witnessed the first snowfall with nail-biting cold that has brought normal life to halt. People are seen around bonfire till late morning to get rid of shivering cold.

Besides, due to drop in mercury many birds were found dead in several parts of the state.

The cold intensified across the state on Wednesday night with Phulbani and Daringbadi recorded 3.5 degree Celsius and 4 degree Celsius respectively.