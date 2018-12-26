Three youths arrested for stealing batteries from ATMs, Cellphone towers

Three youths arrested
Accused youths at Balianta Police Station.
Bhubaneswar: Three youths were arrested by the Balianta Police assisted by a Special Squad today on charges of stealing batteries from ATMs and cellphone towers in Bhubaneswar.

The arrested trio, identified as Manas Nayak (22), Niranjan Nayak (20), Biswabhusan Patra (27), all residents of Belapada village under Gania police limits in Nayagarh district.

The police party has recovered 31 batteries stolen from ATM’s and Mobile Towers in the city and seized three vehicles used in the crime from the accused persons.

The accused trio will be forwarded to the court tomorrow, sources in the police informed.

