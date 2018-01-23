Three-tier security with NSG team ahead of R-Day in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Security measures have been beefed up in the Capital City Bhubaneswar ahead of the Republic day celebrations to maintain law and order.

A three-tier security ring has been thrown around and with an additional measure a 12-member NSG team would also remain deployed in the city till January 27.

As per a direction from MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) based on the intelligence inputs a three-tier security system has been put in place for the R-Day celebration this year to counter any unpredicted contingency from terror groups from Pakistan. The system would remain in effect till January 27, said Twin City Commissioner of Police Y B Khurania.

“At least 25 platoons of police force would take care of the law and order situation during this time and would be led by a team of 150 officers. In addition the specialized Quick Action Force Team (QAFT) of the Commissionerate Police would also remain deployed in the city during this period,” said Khurania.

We have also decided to put the venue for the Republic Day function in the city, the Mahatma Gandhi Marg under CCTV surveillance to maintain a strict vigil and a number of cameras have been installed for this purpose. A number of police teams have also started conducting spot checks at bus stands, railway stations and other sensitive places in the city to keep terror mongers at bay, added Khurania.

Meanwhile, the 12-member commando team of National Security Guard (NSG) landed here today. For the first time this elite counter-terror force would be engaged on duty near the VVIP sitting place at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg during R-Day celebration. They are also expected to work in tandem with the Commissionerate Police in maintaining tight security at various vulnerable locations around the venue.