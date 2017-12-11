Three terrorists gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Three terrorists were on Sunday late night gunned down in a shootout between the security forces and terrorists in Unisoo of Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara district.
Another terrorist has been captured in an injured state on Monday. The gunfight also left a civilian dead.
Internet services have been suspended in four districts – Sopore, Baramulla, Handwara and Kupwara.
The development came after the security forces launched a search operation in the area.
Although the firing has stopped, the search operations are still underway.
Following the arrest of an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Handwara, the security forces on Sunday had launched a search operation in the district’s Hajin town.