Three properties of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim auctioned in Mumbai

Pragativadi News Service
Dawood Ibrahim

Mumbai: Three south Mumbai properties belonging to fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim have auctioned for Rs 11.58 crore on Tuesday, according to sources.

The properties were put on auction by the ministry of finance, under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act.

The three properties are Hotel Raunaq Afroz, also known as Delhi Zaika, Shabnam Guest House and six rooms in Damarwala building.

The Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust was the highest bidder for the three properties, sources said.

While the Raunaq Afroz hotel attracted a bid of Rs 4.53 crore, Shabnam Guest House got a bid of Rs 3.52 crore and the rooms in the Damarwala building went for Rs 3.53 crore, according to reports.

