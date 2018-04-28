Three of family killed over parking space dispute in Delhi

New Delhi: Three members of a family were killed following a dispute over parking space between two brothers in north-west Delhi’s Model Town on Thursday night.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case, the police said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Jaspal Singh Aneja, a property dealer and financier, his wife Prabhjot Kaur, and Jaspal’s younger brother Gurjeet Singh Aneja, who owns a restro-bar in the area.

The brothers lived on the ground and first-floor of the same building.

The police said the duo had been embroiled in property dispute for the past seven years. The family said that the ‘murders’ were an outcome of ‘ego issues’.

The family members said that Jaspal was escorting a friend out of his house on the ground floor around 11.45 p.m. on Thursday when Gurjeet came along with his restaurant bouncer and a private security guard (PSG).

A police officer investigating the case said that Gurjeet stopped his car at a parking space over which the two families had fought over several times in the past, following which the brothers started verbally abusing each other.

“Jaspal then challenged Gurjeet to come near him. When Gurjeet came out of his car, Jaspal, who had gotten into his own car, tried to run over Gurjeet’s foot. The bouncer and the PSO then intervened. Enraged, Jaspal pulled out his kirpan and started stabbing Gurjeet. His PSG then fired one shot in the air,” the officer said.

Jaspal’s daughter Harpriya (24) and wife Prabhjot, and Gurjeet’s son Jagnoor then intervened in the fight.

Jaspal allegedly stabbed Jagnoor and the two women allegedly started beating Gurjeet, the bouncer and the PSG with sticks.

“The PSG then fired his gun. One bullet hit Prabhjot in the eye and another hit her upper thigh. Jaspal was also shot twice,” the officer said, adding that the brothers were likely drunk at the time of the incident.