Three of family killed in accident in Mayurbhanj

By pragativadinewsservice
mayurbhanj
12

Baripada: In a tragic incident, three members of a family including a couple and their minor daughter were killed after being run over by a tractor in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district on Saturday.

According to sources, the mishap occurred near Bungalow Chhak on National Highway 18 under Betanati police limits in the district in the afternoon.

A man, his wife and two daughters were travelling on a motorcycle when a paddy-laden tractor hit their two-wheeler. While the couple and their younger daughter died on the spot, their elder daughter sustained critical injuries.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe. The identities of the deceased were not ascertained immediately.

pragativadinewsservice
