Three Odisha freedom fighters felicitated by President at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: In a bid to felicitate the freedom fighters on the occasion of 7th anniversary of the Quit India Movement on Wednesday, country’s 14th President, Ram Nath Kovind hosted an ‘At Home’ reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.Predient

On the occasion, the President honoured and felicitated 93 freedom fighters from across the country in the presence of Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries.

The officially nominated freedom fighters of Odisha who were felicitated at the Raisina Hill are Nilamani Samal, Bhabani Charan Patnaik and Dolagobinda Pradhan.

Each of the freedom fighters were gifted an electric kettle with a personal message from the President. In his message, the President stated “I extend warm greetings to you on the 75th Anniversary of the Quit India Movement. The nation is proud of our freedom fighters and salutes them. This small token is our people’s appreciation of your successful struggle against British colonialism. I wish you happiness, good health and a long life.”

On the occasion, the President also released a set of 8 Commemorative Postage Stamps on 75 years of 1942 Freedom Struggle.