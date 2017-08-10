PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Three Odisha freedom fighters felicitated by President at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
freedom fighters

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: In a bid to felicitate the freedom fighters on the occasion of 7th anniversary of the Quit India Movement on Wednesday, country’s 14th President, Ram Nath Kovind hosted an ‘At Home’ reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.Predient

On the occasion, the President honoured and felicitated 93 freedom fighters from across the country in the presence of Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries.

The officially nominated freedom fighters of Odisha who were felicitated at the Raisina Hill are Nilamani Samal, Bhabani Charan Patnaik and Dolagobinda Pradhan.

Each of the freedom fighters were gifted an electric kettle with a personal message from the President. In his message, the President stated “I extend warm greetings to you on the 75th Anniversary of the Quit India Movement. The nation is proud of our freedom fighters and salutes them. This small token is our people’s appreciation of your successful struggle against British colonialism. I wish you happiness, good health and a long life.”

On the occasion, the President also released a set of 8 Commemorative Postage Stamps on 75 years of 1942 Freedom Struggle.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Pal Heights Pal Heights
6.5K
Headlines

In pics: Deadly house fire that left 5 dead at Pal Heights owner’s residence
heavy rainfall heavy rainfall
1.1K
Headlines

Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha in next 48 hours
Maharashtra Maharashtra
1.0K
Latest News Update

Caught on camera: 2 fall into 2,000-foot gorge in Maharashtra
Pal Heights Pal Heights
1.0K
Twin City

Fire Mishap at Pal Heights owner’s house: Cops seize CCTV hard disk
BSNL BSNL
990
Business

BSNL introduces Rakhi Special offer with 1GB data, unlimited calls at Rs 74
To Top