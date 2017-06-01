Entertainment

Three Odia movies race for Raja release: Sister Sridevi, Abhay, Romeo Juliet

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The upcoming movies scheduled for Raja release guarantee to hit theatres with full house shows for at least three weeks despite the availability of pirated versions.

Usually Raja and Dussehra are the two festivals during which maximum number of films is released in the State. This year three new Odia films such as Sister Sridevi, Abhay and Romeo Juliet will be released during the Raja festival.

Tarang Cine Production’s Raja release will be Sister Sridevi starring Babushan Mohanty and Dubuntee Sibani in the lead.

Another film of Tarang Cine Production, Abhay, featuring Elina and Anuvab in lead role is also in the Raja race.

The next film going to hit the theatre during Raja is Romeo Juliet. Arindam Roy and Barsha Priyadarshini will be seen together in this film. The film is being directed by Sudhakar Vasanth and produced by Ramesh Barik in the banner of MR Movies.

