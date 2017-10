Bhubaneswar: In a bid to check the increasing number of crimes in the state capital city, the Commissionerate Police will open three more police outposts, Twin City Police Commissioner Y B Khurania informed.

After attending a high-level meeting, the Commissioner informed that the city police will set up three new police outposts near KIIT, Info Valley and IIT- Bhubaneswar.

Other measures aiming to curb crimes in the city were also discussed in the meeting.