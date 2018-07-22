Three militants involved in constable’s murder; shot dead in Kulgam

Srinagar: As many as three militants, who kidnapped and killed police constable Saleem Shah were shot dead during an encounter in Kulgam area today. The encounter reportedly took place nearly 12 hours of Saleem’s murder.

Shah, who was undergoing training in Kathua was kidnapped and killed by the militant when he was on leave.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces conducted a combing operation. The militants opened fire seeing the force approaching towards them. In retaliation, the security forces knocked down three militants.

According to sources, among the three one was a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba. Two AK-47 rifles and a carbine was recovered from their possession.