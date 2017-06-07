Three men raped woman after throwing infant from moving auto in Gurgaon

Gurgaon: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Gurgaon after throwing her nine-month-old daughter off the auto leading to the death of the child.
According to the woman’s complaint, the driver of the auto rickshaw along with two other men started molesting her as soon as she sat in the auto. The woman was travelling from her home to her parent’s house in Khandsa village, Gurgaon. The incident occurred on May 29 night.
The infant began crying after the woman started shouting while resisting the men. The three men threw the girl child out of the auto and took turns to rape her. The woman initially filed an FIR against three men for the death of the daughter. Then she told the police about the gang rape.