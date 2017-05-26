Three lose lives in wild elephant attack

Angul/Rayagada/Sundargarh: About three persons including a minor killed and three others critically injured due to elephant attack in different places of the state.

A 7-year-old faced the fury of an elephant and was crushed to death in Dhobadanda village of Sundargarh district.

In yet another tragic incident, a resident of Gunduriguda village under Ambadala police limits in Rayagada was trampled to death by a wild jumbo.

Similarly, an elderly person Sundur Dehuri of Basantpur village under Chhendipada police station in Angul district was killed by the savage mammal.

“However, possible reentry of pachyderms in the areas is not ruled out totally. Shortage of water and lack of food is causing deviation of elephants from their traditional migration route to other routes leading them to human inhabited areas”, said a forest official adding that human interference in the forest area is also leading to deviation of jumbos from their usual migration route.