Headlines

Three Lathikata block officials under Vigilance scanner

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Vigilance raids

Rourkela: Basing on allegations of financial irregularities, Odisha Vigilance today conducted simultaneous raids at official residence of three officers of Lathikata block in Sundargarh district.

The anti-graft sleuths searched the houses of BDO Purna Chandra Bhoi, Additional Executive Engineer Rajkishore Sahoo and Additional Engineer Budheswar Sahoo located in Rourkela’s Chhend Colony.

The investigation was initiated by the vigilance after financial irregularities were alleged in road construction work in the block.

More details are awaited as the searches and examining of various documents are underway.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Urvashi Rautela Urvashi Rautela
3.2K
Bollywood

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela to visit Bhubaneswar tomorrow
Urvashi Rautela Urvashi Rautela
2.2K
Bollywood

See pics: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela in Bhubaneswar
rape rape
1.8K
Headlines

Man attempts to rape, kill daughter-in-law in Rairangpur
To Top