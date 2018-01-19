Three Lathikata block officials under Vigilance scanner

Rourkela: Basing on allegations of financial irregularities, Odisha Vigilance today conducted simultaneous raids at official residence of three officers of Lathikata block in Sundargarh district.

The anti-graft sleuths searched the houses of BDO Purna Chandra Bhoi, Additional Executive Engineer Rajkishore Sahoo and Additional Engineer Budheswar Sahoo located in Rourkela’s Chhend Colony.

The investigation was initiated by the vigilance after financial irregularities were alleged in road construction work in the block.

More details are awaited as the searches and examining of various documents are underway.