Jammu: Three labourers were killed on Monday in terror attack by militants on a General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) camp near Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector.

The GREF platoon was located two kilometres from the Line of Control in Akhnoor.

After this incident high alert has been sounded in Jammu district. The security forces have cordoned off the area.

Notably, after surgical strike numerous incidents of cross border firing and attack on security forces have taken place.