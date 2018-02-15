Headlines

Three killed in two separate fire mishaps in Mumbai

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
fire mishap

Mumbai: Three people died after fire broke out in Mumbai’s Andheri and Airoli areas early on Thursday.

According to reports, a woman and her daughter died in a fire at a cosmetic shop in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, around 4 am. Firefighters took an hour to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Around 1.15 am, a fire broke out at a godown in Andheri’s Mittal Estate.. Five fire tenders brought the fire under control by 3.50 am. One person, identified as Pradeep Vishwakarma, was killed in the fire mishap.

