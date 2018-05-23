Three killed in separate road mishaps

Angul/Nuapada/Anandpur: At least three persons were killed and another sustained critical injuries in three separate road accidents in Odisha on Wednesday.

While Deepak Behera, a native of Patanasahi in Angul district, died, another suffered injuries after an unidentified vehicle hit the motorcycle they were riding near Baradei temple.

The injured was admitted to Anandpur hospital for treatment.

In another incident where driver of a sand-laden truck died after the vehicle overturned on National Highway-353 at Gotama area in Nuapada district.

The deceased was identified as Rama Charan Sahu, a resident of Telipada area.

Similarly, a truck driver died when the vehicle skidded off the road and fell off a bridge on National Highway-20 near Belabahali in Keonjhar district.

The truck, carrying iron ore, was heading towards Paradip when the accident took place.